Overview of Dr. Andrew Levine, MD

Dr. Andrew Levine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Levine works at Manases Night Clinic P.A. in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.