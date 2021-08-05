See All Psychiatrists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (31)
Map Pin Small Miami Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD

Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Levinson works at Vitality Health & Wellness in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vitality Health & Wellness LLC
    801 4TH ST, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 466-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
About Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174611701
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levinson works at Vitality Health & Wellness in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Levinson’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

