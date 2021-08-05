Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD
Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Levinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levinson's Office Locations
-
1
Vitality Health & Wellness LLC801 4TH ST, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 466-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinson?
Dr. Andrew Levinson is by far the best doctor I have ever met. After almost a year of being sick, many doctors visits, multiple different specialists, and no answer I was very frustrated. I had no answers nor any improvement. After a SINGLE visit Dr. Andrew was able to identify some underlying issues and address them! He ran tests some other doctors didn’t even know existed. I live in NY and now go to Miami just for medical care as he is now my PCP (primary care provider)— that’s how good he is. P.S. His supplements are pretty much miracle workers.
About Dr. Andrew Levinson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1174611701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.