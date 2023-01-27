See All Podiatrists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Andrew Levy, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (40)
Map Pin Small Jupiter, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Levy, DPM

Dr. Andrew Levy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their residency with Barry University / Larkin Hospital

Dr. Levy works at Abacoa Podiatry in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Levy's Office Locations

    Abocoa Podiatry
    4601 Military Trl Ste 202, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Andrew!!!! Omg it's been such a long time. I was a little girl (11) when you did my surgery. You were the nicest guy I have ever met. And from the looks of your reviews you still are! You made such a big impact on my life. It's been 22 years and the thought of you still makes me smile. You are truly the G.O.A.T. Thank you for being you and showing me compassion. You also bought me a Bike and a Operation Game after my surgery. If there were more people like you, the world would be a better place. I have to make a appointment, and there's no better doctor to go to. See you soon.
    You are the G.O.A.T — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Andrew Levy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922081413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barry University / Larkin Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Einstein Southern, Mount Sinai, Philadelphia
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Levy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

