Dr. Andrew Lewandowski, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Lewandowski, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madison, WI.
Dermatology Clinic5249 E Terrace Dr, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 222-9777
Ghc Pharmacy Capitol675 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Directions (608) 257-9700
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic8202 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 831-1766
Dr. Lewandowski is absolutely wonderful. He is compassionate and professional and is very understanding towards all the anxieties of new parenthood. Though I'm sure his inbox is packed-full of questions and concerns from new parents---sometimes reasonable, and sometimes "out in left field"--he's always made us feel validated and provided the reassurance and support we've needed. I cannot recommend him enough!
- English
- 1184980849
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lewandowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewandowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewandowski.
