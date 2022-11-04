See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Andrew Li-Yung Hing, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Li-Yung Hing, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. 

Dr. Li-Yung Hing works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Sugar Land
    17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479
    UT Physicians Orthopedics II - Pearland
    10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 120, Pearland, TX 77584

  Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Adhesive Capsulitis

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Guardian
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 04, 2022
    My first time ever having to see an orthopedic and I'm so glad I schedule with Dr. Li. Dr. Li was very personable, and he took the time to explain everything in complete detail. I highly recommend Dr. Li. He made my first visit very pleasing. Thanks Dr. Li
    Nov 04, 2022
    Sports Medicine
    English
    1467694687
    Baton Rouge General Medical Center
    University Of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas
    Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Dr. Andrew Li-Yung Hing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Li-Yung Hing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li-Yung Hing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Li-Yung Hing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li-Yung Hing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li-Yung Hing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

