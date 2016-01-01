Overview

Dr. Andrew Libertin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Libertin works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Canton, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.