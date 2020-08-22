Overview of Dr. Andrew Lin, MD

Dr. Andrew Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CA.



Dr. Lin works at NorthBay Health Women's Services in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.