Dr. Andrew Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lin, MD
Dr. Andrew Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CA.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
NorthBay Health Women's Services - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 300, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin helped me through a major surgery (benign cystic teratoma and oophorectomy) and my last pregnancy. He is an amazing doctor who listens to your concerns and truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Andrew Lin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.