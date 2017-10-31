Overview of Dr. Andrew Linn, MD

Dr. Andrew Linn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UCSD School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Linn works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.