Dr. Andrew Linn, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (38)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Linn, MD

Dr. Andrew Linn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UCSD School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Linn works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Linn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3370
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Elk Grove
    8220 Wymark Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 667-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Andrew Linn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093908832
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Fellowship, Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Residency
    • Chief Resident, Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Internship
    • General Surgery Internship, Ucsd School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UCSD School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Linn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linn has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Linn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

