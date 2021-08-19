Overview of Dr. Andrew Lituchy, MD

Dr. Andrew Lituchy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Lituchy works at St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.