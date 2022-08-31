See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (39)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD

Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Livingston works at Cet Pharmacy Grand Rapids LLC in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Livingston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cet Pharmacy Grand Rapids LLC
    2060 East Paris Ave SE Ste 110, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 464-4665
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Center for Acute Rehabilitation
    1840 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 774-0276
  3. 3
    Michigan Medical Patient Care
    4069 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 464-4665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 31, 2022
    I went to a med center with an infected finger that they couldn't help with. The Dr. at the med center made one call to Dr. Livingston and he saw me within the hour and had me fixed up. He actually took time to discuss the issue and had me good to go with 4 stitches. The following Saturday I thought there was an infection starting, so I called his service. He called me right back and had me come to his office that morning (on a Saturday!) when I thought a picture of the finger would be enough. He removed the stitches and assured me everything was looking good. Fantastic, professional, caring Dr. who still takes time.
    David — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689624017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
