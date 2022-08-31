Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD
Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Livingston works at
Dr. Livingston's Office Locations
-
1
Cet Pharmacy Grand Rapids LLC2060 East Paris Ave SE Ste 110, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 464-4665
-
2
Spectrum Health Center for Acute Rehabilitation1840 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 774-0276
-
3
Michigan Medical Patient Care4069 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 464-4665
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Livingston?
I went to a med center with an infected finger that they couldn't help with. The Dr. at the med center made one call to Dr. Livingston and he saw me within the hour and had me fixed up. He actually took time to discuss the issue and had me good to go with 4 stitches. The following Saturday I thought there was an infection starting, so I called his service. He called me right back and had me come to his office that morning (on a Saturday!) when I thought a picture of the finger would be enough. He removed the stitches and assured me everything was looking good. Fantastic, professional, caring Dr. who still takes time.
About Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1689624017
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livingston works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.