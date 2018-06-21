Overview of Dr. Andrew Lofman, MD

Dr. Andrew Lofman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Lofman works at Developmental Dentistry Pllc in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.