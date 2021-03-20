Dr. Andrew Loh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Loh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Loh, MD
Dr. Andrew Loh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Loh works at
Dr. Loh's Office Locations
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Wayne Avenue5753 Wayne Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144 Directions (215) 848-8800
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Mayfair7131 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135 Directions (215) 331-1020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loh?
Dr. Loh has helped me through one of the darkest times of my life. He’s extremely caring and phenomenal at his job, I wouldn’t recommend anybody else!
About Dr. Andrew Loh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528407129
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Loh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Loh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loh has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Loh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.