Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lopez, MD
Dr. Andrew Lopez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
-
1
Merakey Philadelphia11082 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Directions (215) 632-9040
-
2
Inpathy875 Kings Hwy, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 251-0500
-
3
Center for Family Guidance PC765 Route 70 E Bldg A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
About Dr. Andrew Lopez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730232562
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.