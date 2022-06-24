Dr. Lowy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Lowy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lowy, DPM
Dr. Andrew Lowy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Andrew E Lowy Dpm Pllc14001 N 7th St Ste A101, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 942-3966
Comprehensive Interventional Care Centers Pllc - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste B300, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 954-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr. Lowy for a number of years and have always found he and his staff friendly and professional.
About Dr. Andrew Lowy, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1174515456
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowy works at
Dr. Lowy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lowy speaks Dutch.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.