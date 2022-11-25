See All Neurosurgeons in Aventura, FL
Dr. Andrew Lozen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Lozen, MD

Dr. Andrew Lozen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Lozen works at HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Aventura in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lozen's Office Locations

    HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Aventura
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 540, Aventura, FL 33180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumbar Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 25, 2022
    DR LOZEN is the best he save my life after my accident he did 2 surgery on my spine neck he is so friendly and answer all your question god bless him
    Shahrzad am — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Lozen, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College Wisconsin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Andrew Lozen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lozen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lozen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lozen works at HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Aventura in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lozen’s profile.

    Dr. Lozen has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lozen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

