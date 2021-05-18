Dr. Andrew Luckey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Luckey, MD
Dr. Andrew Luckey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dantae D Davies MD1189 Swallow Ln Ste 201, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 577-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrew Luckey is an incredible surgeon! I was referred to him for my gallbladder removal surgery. When I first saw him for a consultation, he was incredibly kind and incredibly thorough! He went over every bit of the procedure and discussed all risks involved. When I decided to move ahead with the surgery, he was VERY cautious because I had a pulmonary embolism and DVT just 6 months prior. He worked with all of my other doctors in order to ensure I had the safest surgery and recovery possible. He took every precaution available and so when I went into surgery, I felt 100% confident in him and his abilities. I had a successful surgery and I am recovering just as I should be. He has been just as amazing post surgery, in making sure I am healing. If you’re looking for a general surgeon, Dr. Luckey is your man! Not only is he incredibly kind, compassionate and personable, I also felt completely confident in his abilities as a surgeon. I am so thankful for Dr. Luckey!
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- USC
- UC San Francisco
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- General Surgery
Dr. Luckey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luckey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.