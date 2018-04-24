See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Andrew Lueder, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Lueder, MD

Dr. Andrew Lueder, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.

Dr. Lueder works at Partners in Rehab Medicine, P.A. in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lueder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Partners in Rehab Medicine, P.A.
    2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 346 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 375-8987

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 24, 2018
    Dr. Lueder was caring for me over a long month and a half stay in the hospital. He treated me good and helped with anything I needed. I go to him still for check-ups and he makes sure to help with anything I need from advice to getting scripts filled, and also feel like he gets personal and gets to know his clients. That always helps.
    Cody in Independence, MO — Apr 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Lueder, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Lueder, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699926352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

