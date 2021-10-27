See All Cardiologists in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Andrew Luisi Jr, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Luisi Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Luisi Jr works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buffalo Medical Group
    295 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Sick Sinus Syndrome

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Oct 27, 2021
    Dr. Luisi is an outstanding doctor and he has taken excellent care of me. He is friendly and his demeanor puts me at ease. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a very competent and caring doctor!
    R. D'Angelo — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Luisi Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467428599
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
