Dr. Andrew Luks, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Luks, MD
Dr. Andrew Luks, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Luks' Office Locations
Chest Clinic at Harborview410 9th Ave N Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Luks, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1982719829
Education & Certifications
- U Wash
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
