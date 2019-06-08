Dr. Andrew Ly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ly, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ly, MD
Dr. Andrew Ly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Ly's Office Locations
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1820Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Coast Internal Medicine Consultants520 Superior Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1843
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ly is an outstanding communicator. This talent makes it easier for nervous patients to understand the diagnosis and treatment. He is also very thorough with his questioning and his responses. Office staff is helpful and prompt thus waiting is never an issue.
About Dr. Andrew Ly, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1801093554
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Dr. Ly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ly has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.
