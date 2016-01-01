Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Lyons, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lyons, MD
Dr. Andrew Lyons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Stamford Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
-
1
Lyons Medical Care Pllc125 Park Dr, Bronx, NY 10464 Directions (917) 576-6895
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?
About Dr. Andrew Lyons, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871511162
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
Dr. Lyons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.