Dr. Andrew Lyos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lyos, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lyos, MD
Dr. Andrew Lyos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Lyos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lyos' Office Locations
-
1
Andrew Lyos, MD, FACS9230 Katy Fwy Ste 420, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 379-4775Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Lyos Plastic Surgery (The Woodlands)10847 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 250, Spring, TX 77382 Directions (281) 606-2981Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyos?
Great staff
About Dr. Andrew Lyos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801897343
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lyos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lyos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyos works at
Dr. Lyos speaks Spanish.
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.