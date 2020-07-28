Dr. Andrew Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ma, MD
Dr. Andrew Ma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma's Office Locations
Andrew Ma, MD2220 Lynn Rd Ste 301, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3781
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ma is exceptional, wish there were more like him these days. Kind, professional, hands on, genuinely listens, gives your situation his time and attention, speaks with respect and intelligence to you. Grateful to have ben lucky enough to have him during my stay at Los Robles for an infection.
About Dr. Andrew Ma, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
