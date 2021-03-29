Dr. Andrew Mahaffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahaffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mahaffey, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Mahaffey, MD
Dr. Andrew Mahaffey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from Texas A & M University and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital.
Dr. Mahaffey's Office Locations
Georgetown Womens Center1900 Scenic Dr Ste 3326, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (737) 276-4191
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No nonsense, straightforward, incredibly knowledgeable, caring, and fun. I feel like I am in excellent hands and trust him implicitly. Thank you Dr. Mahaffey! We could not have done this without you!!
About Dr. Andrew Mahaffey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, American Sign Language
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Texas A &amp; M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahaffey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahaffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahaffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahaffey has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahaffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahaffey speaks American Sign Language.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahaffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahaffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahaffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahaffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.