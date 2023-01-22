Overview of Dr. Andrew Manista, MD

Dr. Andrew Manista, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Harbor Regional Health, Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.



Dr. Manista works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.