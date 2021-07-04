See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Andrew Margules, MD

Urologic Oncology
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Margules, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Margules works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Urological Associates PC
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Urological Associates PC
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste 107, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Neurogenic Bladder

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Jul 04, 2021
    Dr. Margules did a fantastic job with my surgery. This was something I needed to get done and procrastinated for 20 years to do. After seeing several specialists and weird encounters with the previous doctor before through all these years I was happy to finally run into Dr. Margules. He performed my surgery and I am healing up nicely. Thank you Dr. Margules for doing a fantastic job!
    Chris R. — Jul 04, 2021
    • Urologic Oncology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1043577091
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

