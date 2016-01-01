Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Martin, MD
Dr. Andrew Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.

Martin Andrew Dr155 E 38th St Apt 2A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 682-5059
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376702944
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Psychiatry
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.