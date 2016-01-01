Dr. Andrew Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Martin, MD
Dr. Andrew Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
AS Martin Orthopedics PC5546 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 873-4736Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
About Dr. Andrew Martin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1417007345
Education & Certifications
- Ai Dupont Hospital For Children|Alfred Dupont Children's Hospital
- Howard Univ Hosp|Howard University Hospital
- Surgical Internship At Washington Hospital Center Dc|Washington Hospital Center
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
