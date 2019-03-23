See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Andrew Martorella, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Martorella, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Martorella works at Manhattan Endocrinology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Endocrinology
    215 E 68th St Ofc 8, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 719-0602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Andrew Martorella, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639140437
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Residency
  • Boston University Medical Center
Internship
  • Boston University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Martorella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martorella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martorella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Martorella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martorella works at Manhattan Endocrinology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Martorella’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martorella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martorella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martorella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martorella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

