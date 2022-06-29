Dr. Andrew Maser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Maser, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College) and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.
Orthopedic Specialists37026 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 938-1935
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maser considers himself a doctor first and then a surgeon. If you have back trouble, but want to try more conservative treatments, then he's the doctor to go to. I've had problems with my lumbar spine on and off for many years. This time around was my first time with Dr. Maser. After reviewing my x-rays & MRI, he recommended doing a series of 3 caudal epidurals, each one spaced 2 - 3 weeks apart. After the 1st epidural I had about 50% relief. After the 2nd I had about 70% relief. I just had my 3rd epidural and my back hasn't felt this good in years. I highly recommend Dr. Maser and his staff.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- The Florida Spine Institute
- Mt. Clemens General Hospital
- Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College)
- Michigan State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Maser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maser speaks German.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Maser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maser.
