Dr. Andrew Mastay, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Andrew Mastay, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Mastay works at Shores Podiatry Associates in Roseville, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shores Podiatry Associates PC
    20905 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Roseville, MI 48066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 772-3500
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Beaumont Grosse Pointe Wound Treatment Center
    16815 E Jefferson Ave # L20, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 473-1968

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Dr Mastay is a great Doctor and surgeon. Appointments are easy. I have had three prior surgery's and he is the absolute best!
    Julie D Schroeder — Jan 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Mastay, DPM
    About Dr. Andrew Mastay, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093120297
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Mastay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mastay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mastay has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

