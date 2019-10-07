Dr. Andrew Matko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Matko, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Matko, DO
Dr. Andrew Matko, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elyria, OH.
Dr. Matko works at
Dr. Matko's Office Locations
Elyria Family Health Center303 Chestnut Commons Dr, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 366-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Matko is a caring, passionate doctor. I have not had problems with my shoulder since he repaired my rotator cuff. I would gladly refer him to others if they had shoulder problems.
About Dr. Andrew Matko, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1538296041
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Matko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matko.
