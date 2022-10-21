See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Foxboro, MA
Dr. Andrew Matson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Matson, MD

Dr. Andrew Matson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Kent Hospital.

Dr. Matson works at Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough in Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matson's Office Locations

    Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 378-9164

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Hand Fracture
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Hand Fracture

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I had broken my wrist (distal radius) over the summer (of 2022) and was referred to him for surgery by Kent Hospital's ED. I cannot express the amount of gratitude I have for having been referred to Dr. Matson. He is fantastic! From my first meeting to my final appointment with him he always addressed my concerns with care and understanding. He did a phenomenal job fixing my wrist. Within 4 months of my surgery, I am able to use my wrist again fully (as if it never broke). I didn't have any pain after surgery and my recovery (as noted above) was extremely smooth and quick. Without any doubt, I HIGHLY, HIGHLY recommend him to anyone needing a hand/upper extremity surgeon! He's absolutely wonderful!!
    NR — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Matson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134462393
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Matson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matson works at Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough in Foxboro, MA. View the full address on Dr. Matson’s profile.

    Dr. Matson has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Matson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

