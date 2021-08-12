Dr. Andrew Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Mayer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Cedars Sinai medical center
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 820, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 453-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Dr. Mayer is a great doctor. He's pleasant, approachable, and serious about his work. I needed some tests done and Syndie was great at sending me information, getting me an appointment with imaging, and following up with my paperwork needs prior to my appointment. She was friendly and professional. Dr. Mayer was also great at following up with the results of my tests, and explaining my results in clear terms.
About Dr. Andrew Mayer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1215949201
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayer speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.