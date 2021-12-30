Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew McAllister, DO
Overview of Dr. Andrew McAllister, DO
Dr. Andrew McAllister, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in P C Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister's Office Locations
- 1 600 Grand Panama Blvd Ste 101B, P C Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 233-7674
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant plastic surgeon, explains the procedure very well. Patient and caring, this is hard to find in a physician these days. The surgery preformed was minor and pain free, looking good.
About Dr. Andrew McAllister, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982899878
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.