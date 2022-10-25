See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Andrew McCall, MD

Neurotology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew McCall, MD

Dr. Andrew McCall, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. McCall works at Upmc Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurotology Specialists
Dr. McCall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Presbyterian
    200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2100
  2. 2
    203 Lothrop St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EMG (Electromyography)
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Andrew McCall, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043487531
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCall works at Upmc Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. McCall’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

