Dr. Andrew McCullough, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew McCullough, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCullough?
Via Teledocs during COVID. There is no substitution for experience and expertise. This urologist knows his stuff and provided the solution that I have been seeking for 7+ years. Go to the best and you get the best outcome. Thank you Dr. McCullough.
About Dr. Andrew McCullough, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831183631
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Shands Tchng Hospital University Fla
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCullough accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCullough has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCullough speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.