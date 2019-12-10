Dr. Andrew McGarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew McGarry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew McGarry, MD
Dr. Andrew McGarry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Dr. McGarry's Office Locations
Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
he evaluates you. he tells you what your prognoses is and if he can help you. then tells you his recommended treatment. he helped me and taught me how to live with my tremor.
About Dr. Andrew McGarry, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1902818610
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. McGarry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGarry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGarry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGarry has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarry.
