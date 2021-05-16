See All Family Doctors in Columbia, SC
Dr. Andrew McGown, MD

Family Medicine
3.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew McGown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. McGown works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
    14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 296-7846
  2. 2
    Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
    101 Business Park Blvd Fl 2, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-6812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew McGown, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508876434
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew McGown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGown works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. McGown’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. McGown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

