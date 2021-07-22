See All Ophthalmologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Andrew Meador, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Meador, MD

Dr. Andrew Meador, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Meador works at Tennessee Oculoplastics in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Meador's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oculoplastics
    1800 Church St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-3624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Corneal Ulcer
Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Corneal Ulcer
Blepharitis

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Health
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Was referred to Dr. Meador from Dr. John Miller in Chattanooga, for Thyroid Eye Disease. I was very impressed with each member of his staff that I came in contact with, all were very attentive and respectful. Dr. Meador is young, and GREAT. He is absolutely the most attentive doctor I have ever been to, not only is he very well educated in Thyroid eye disease but of the thyroid itself and everything related to Graves’ disease. I’m positive he is equally educated on all the conditions he treats, as he really cares about each patient and gives you honest straight forward answers. Of course he is working with the great Dr. Wesley, so I wouldn’t expect anything other than top notch! Dr. Wesley is an ophthalmologist/occuloplastics GENIUS and Dr. Meador is well on his way to being just as legendary. Schedule with him, you will not regret it!
    Jennifer Ellis — Jul 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Meador, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Meador, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134462450
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Meador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meador has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meador works at Tennessee Oculoplastics in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Meador’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meador. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meador.

