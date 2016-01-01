Overview of Dr. Andrew Mechigian, DPM

Dr. Andrew Mechigian, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Insight Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Mechigian works at Northville Family Foot Specialists in Northville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.