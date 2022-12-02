Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medvedovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD
Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Medvedovsky works at
Dr. Medvedovsky's Office Locations
Florida Pain and Rehabilitation Center - Ocala1910 Sw 18th Ct, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-7011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Washington Township Office151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 202, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 228-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and willing to help physician , listens well.
About Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1649431594
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medvedovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medvedovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medvedovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medvedovsky has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medvedovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medvedovsky speaks Russian.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Medvedovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medvedovsky.
