Dr. Andrew Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Mehta, MD
Dr. Andrew Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation3200 Kearney St Bldg 1 Fl 2, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 498-2800
Graduate Medical Education2351 Clay St Ste 360, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-3954
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Andrew Mehta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1144616681
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.