Dr. Andrew Menzin, MD

Oncology
4.1 (11)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Menzin, MD

Dr. Andrew Menzin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Menzin works at Greenpoint Medical Services in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Cervix, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Menzin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Gynecologic Oncology at New Hyde Park
    9 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 812-3740
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cancer Institute at Lake Success
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 737-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Cervix
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Menzin is an exceptional physician. He’s warm, engaging and extremely knowledgeable.
    Barbara Romano — Apr 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Menzin, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Menzin, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821078098
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hosp of Penn
    Residency
    • Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Internship
    • Hospital Of Penn
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Menzin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menzin works at Greenpoint Medical Services in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Menzin’s profile.

    Dr. Menzin has seen patients for Excision of Cervix, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menzin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Menzin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menzin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

