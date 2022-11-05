Dr. Andrew Mermelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mermelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mermelstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Mermelstein, MD
Dr. Andrew Mermelstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Grand View Health, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. Mermelstein's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Diagnostic Lab170 W Germantown Pike Ste C2, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions (610) 277-2750
-
2
Rheumatology Associates262 Bethlehem Pike Ste 100A, Colmar, PA 18915 Directions (215) 997-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mermelstein has been thorough and kind in diagnosing, explaining and treating my condition. He fully explains and considers your comfort level with different treatment options. I am very thankful to have him on my healthcare team.
About Dr. Andrew Mermelstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mermelstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mermelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mermelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mermelstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mermelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mermelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mermelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mermelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mermelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.