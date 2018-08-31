Dr. Andrew Messer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Messer, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Messer, MD
Dr. Andrew Messer, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Messer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Messer's Office Locations
-
1
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
International Spine Center1345 West Bay Dr Ste 401, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (844) 774-6335
-
3
International Spine Center5411 Beaumont Center Blvd Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33634 Directions (844) 774-6335
-
4
Countryside Office1840 Mease Dr Ste 409, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 796-4740
-
5
Bardmoor Office8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 240, Seminole, FL 33777 Directions (727) 461-6026
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Messer?
I gave my review of my favorite doctor. He was the epitome of any surgeon one could ever have. I would like to see him again soon.
About Dr. Andrew Messer, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1629025887
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Dalhouse Medical School
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messer works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Messer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.