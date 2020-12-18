See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Andrew Messiha, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Messiha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Messiha works at Saddleback Pain Specialists in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew H. Messiha, MD Inc.
    23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 204, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 458-2026
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Dr. Messiha's treatment got me back into my athletic stretching and training routine which in turn improved my mood and general health which gave me a more positive outlook and a better quality of life.
    — Dec 18, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Messiha, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1700018926
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    • Case Western Reserve-Metro Hlth MC
    • UCLA - Harbor Med Ctr
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Messiha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messiha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messiha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messiha works at Saddleback Pain Specialists in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Messiha’s profile.

    Dr. Messiha has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messiha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Messiha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messiha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messiha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messiha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

