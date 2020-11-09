Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD
Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Dr. Metzger works at
Dr. Metzger's Office Locations
Southwest Neurosurgical Associates PC8080 Academy Rd NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 244-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Metzger provided the most thorough, reassuring, and detailed "office visit" I've had with any doctor, and even though it had to be done remotely because of Covid19, I had total confidence in Dr Metzger's ability to see the problems I was having with my back, and describe the procedure necessary, what to expect in terms of recovery, and what would be the best hospital with the best equipment for my surgery. Although what needs to be done is daunting, his knowledge and experience and intelligence made me feel at ease about it.
About Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzger works at
Dr. Metzger has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.