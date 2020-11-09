Overview of Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD

Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.



Dr. Metzger works at Southwest Neurosurgical Associates PC in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.