Dr. Andrew Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Michael, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Michael, MD
Dr. Andrew Michael, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their residency with Wills Eye Hospital
Dr. Michael works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Michael's Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates3855 Gaskins Rd, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 217-6363Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates280 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 217-6363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
Great cataract surgeon.
About Dr. Andrew Michael, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1902892201
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Baylor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.