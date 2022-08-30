Overview of Dr. Andrew Michael, MD

Dr. Andrew Michael, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their residency with Wills Eye Hospital



Dr. Michael works at Commonwealth Eye Care Associates in Henrico, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.