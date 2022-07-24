Dr. Andrew Michigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Michigan, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Michigan, MD
Dr. Andrew Michigan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Michigan's Office Locations
Urological Associates of Savannah, PC230 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 790-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrew Michigan is a very knowledgeable doctor that listens and answered all my questions. He's very professional and caring. Our wait time was minimal and I'll be more than happy to recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Andrew Michigan, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory Affil Hosps
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
- Urology
Dr. Michigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michigan has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Michigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michigan.
